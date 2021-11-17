'A big win has been coming' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd praises his men after seeing off Tynecastle 8-0 for 10th straight victory

Mark Stowe (pictured) has been praised by Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd for having scored 21 times already this season

The buoyant mood around Prestonfield was encapsulated by an 8-0 home East of Scotland Premier Division mauling of Tynecastle on Saturday, which saw hat-tricks for Mark Stowe (including one penalty) and Lewis Payne, plus further strikes for Gary Thom and Luke Watt.

Tynecastle weren't helped by the straight red card shown to their player for a foul on Jack Ogilvie with the score at 5-0.

Boss Herd, whose third placed side have now inched a bit nearer to top two Penicuik Athletic and Tranent Juniors who drew 1-1 at Tranent on Saturday, told the Journal and Gazette: “To be fair, the size of Saturday’s win was one we felt had been coming.

"We had been dominating teams and the scoreline hadn’t reflected how good we’d been.

"Saturday was just one of those ones that everything just came together and it just clicked so we’re really happy.

"I think Tynecastle had a couple of players missing but, to be fair to the guys, they can only beat what’s in front of them and it was well deserved.

"It’s the usual with Mark Stowe. I think that takes him up to 21 goals for the season. He’s been excellent for us.

"And obviously Lewis Payne, a new signing, that was his first start on Saturday and he got a hat-trick. So we’re really pleased with that.

"We’ve brought in eight or nine players and we’ve got rid of six or seven.

"We can’t praise the guys high enough. T he players have been magnificent.”

Rose now have 38 points from 17 games, putting them within eight points of leaders Penicuik (46 points from 17 matches) and within seven points of second placed Tranent (45 points from 19 games).

Despite his two main rivals drawing on Saturday, Herd is refusing to get carried away.

"Them drawing doesn’t give us a lift,” he said. “We know what we need to do, we just need to keep winning every game that we can and then see where we are at the end of the season.

"It doesn’t give us a lift when they lose points.