Arm break horror and Brexit march delay Linlithgow Rose game

A nasty onfield injury sparked an incredible sequence of events to delay Linlithgow’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash at Jeanfield Swifts for nearly an hour.

With Rose 2-0 up in the 53rd minute in Perth, home player Mark Smith slumped to the ground in agony after suffering a double arm break following a collision with Linlithgow keeper Michael McKinven.

With an on -site paramedic advising that stricken Smith should not be moved from the field for his own safety, an ambulance was called immediately as shocked players, management and fans looked on.

But there was then a further complication as the emergency vehicle’s attendance at Riverside Stadium was delayed by a traffic pile up caused by a pro-Brexit march in the city.

It eventually arrived and Smith was whisked away to hospital before play resumed in a dramatic match Rose eventually won 5-2 to book a first round proper tie at home to Huntly on September 21.

Rose boss Mark Bradley said: “The boy had a very serious double break and he was in shock.

“A Linlithgow fan who is a paramedic advised not to move him because it could affect blood flow to his heart.

“It was very worrying for the boy and the Brexit march caused havoc for the ambulance getting to the ground.

“But the boy had an opeartion on Monday which was a success, although he’ll need a pin fitted. He’s young and fit so should recover.”