BBC build-up for Bairns and Linlithgow Scottish Cup match

Fans have been invited to a live BBC broadcast from the East of Scotland side's social club.

The Sportsound programme on Radio Scotland will take to the road and preview next Friday's William Hill Scottish Cup clash at Prestonfield with fans on Thursday.

A day later the game will be played under the lights at Prestonfield. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Presented by David Currie, he’ll be joined by BBC Sportscene pundit, Michael Stewart, Linlithgow Rose manager, Brown Ferguson and Scotland women’s captain, Rachel Corsie

Doors open from 5:30pm and the programme will broadcast from 6.30pm – 7.30pm.

Supporters can apply for free tickets by clicking here.