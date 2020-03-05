Bo'ness United 0-0 Dunbar United: BU gaffer Max Christie "very frustrated"

League leaders Bo’ness United endured the disappointment of failing to turn possession and pressure into goals in last Saturday’s 0-0 home draw against lowly Dunbar United.

“It was very frustrating,” BU manager Christie told the Journal and Gazette.

“We played some good stuff and maybe should have scored four or five but never.

“I couldn’t really fault them. We played well at times.

“Some of the football we played was quite good.

“But we missed quite good chances.

“Games at home to Dunbar you’ve got to be winning.”

Despite the draw, Bo’ness remain well clear at the top of the East of Scotland Premier Division with 47 points from 21 games.

This puts them nine points ahead of second placed Broxburn Athletic and 10 clear of Hill of Beath Hawthorn in third, although these rivals have two and three games in hand respectively.

“I’ve got it in my head that we’re two points ahead of one team and three points ahead of the other,” said Christie.

“I know they’re imaginary points but we must assume that they win them and have that mindset.

“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing, we’re playing well.

“We were a wee bit unlucky in front of goal.

“We need to be more clinical.”

Bo’ness get a break from league duties this Saturday when they visit fellow Premier Division side Penicuik Athletic in a League Cup second round tie, kick-off 2.30pm.

Christie said: “The cups are not a priority, they are a bonus.

“This year, the main priority is to try and win the league.”