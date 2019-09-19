Bo'ness United 1-2 BSC Glasgow: BUs crash out of cup

Bo’ness United exited the South Region Challenge Cup after a fiercely contested match at Carmuirs Park against Lowland League cracks BSC Glasgow.

Two extra time goals from the visitors settled Saturday’s tie and Mark Mooney’s counter in the dying seconds came too late to make a difference.

With 10 cards brandished by referee Williams, eight to the visitors, it was a stop-start game and it was a familiar story from Bo’ness as errors at both ends of the park cost them a place in round three.

Injuries and suspensions meant Bo’ness gaffer Max Christie (above) had only one fit substitute on the bench.

On 17 minutes Ian Nimmo was put through on goal by a sublime Craig Comrie pass but his lob from the edge of the area drifted inches wide.

BSC were starting to become a threat and Andy Murphy had be alert to stop a Jamie Hamilton drive after the winger dribbled through the Bo’ness midfield.

BSC had a good chance before the break when Tom Orr broke away from three defenders only to see his shot blocked by Murphy and at the other end Tom Grant had a powerful strike from distance brilliantly palmed wide by Marshall.

It was a frantic opening to the second half with chances at either end.

Hamilton drove at the BU defence straight from kick-off and only a last-ditch Devon Jacobs tackle halted the attack.

United immediately broke and Grant released Morgan who fired off a shot from a tight angle which Marshall dealt with well.

Nimmo fired a free-kick inches over the crossbar which had Marshall scrambling but the longer the half progressed the more dangerous BSC were becoming and United were sitting deeper and deeper although they were still a threat on the counter.

Murphy palmed wide a curler from substitute Lindsay and Orr was next to try his luck after racing outstripping the Bo’ness defence, again Murphy blocked the effort.

Bo’ness had a series of half- chances but failed to trouble Marshall and it was all square after 90 minutes.

Three minutes into extra time BSC shocked United when they scored the opener direct from a corner kick.

In a game littered with poor set-piece delivery, Declan Hughes bucked the trend with a lovely delivery to the near post which found the net despite the presence of two defenders and goalkeeper Murphy. Despite the quality of the ball in, it was a poor goal to lose.

Morgan and Nimmo had efforts at goal as Bo’ness sought an equaliser however it was the visitors who were to settle the tie early into the second period of extra-time, substitute Ross Lindsay this time finding the net when he flicked the ball over his marker and easily finished past Murphy who had come off his line to close him down.

With seconds left Bo’ness finally got on the scoresheet through Mark Mooney when the youngster grabbed his first goal for the club by converting Snowdon’s pass.

But it was too little too late and United exited the cup at the first opportunity for the second season running.