Bo'ness United 4-2 Oakley United: BU gaffer Max Christie happy with turnaround

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie was pleased with his side’s reaction to a poor opening period in Saturday’s home Football Nation qualifying cup tie against Oakley United, writes Kevin McAlpine.

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie was pleased with his side’s reaction to a poor opening period in Saturday’s home Football Nation qualifying cup tie against Oakley United.

The BUs trailed 1-0 at half-time but recovered with a quartet of second half goals ultimately handing them a 4-2 victory (match report on page 38).

Christie also revealed that he was happy to give game time to six players who hadn’t started in recent weeks.

He told the Journal and Gazette: “I thought the score flattered us slightly as Oakley were very good.

“In hindsight you see it a lot when you make a lot of changes.

“I thought it was a chance to give game time to a lot of guys who hadn’t been starting games and we maybe weren’t as fluent as we have been.

“It got better in the second half.

“It wasn’t our best day but a win is a win and we move on.

“We can’t be great every week, but we showed spirit and got a reaction after half-time.”

Next up for Bo’ness is a league trip to Perth this Saturday to take on Jeanfield Swifts, opponents Christie has already seen this season.

Bo’ness go into the match sitting sixth in the table with five points from their opening three matches this season.

Christie said: “I watched Jeanfield against Hill of Beath and they play very modern football.

“They play football right through the pitch and if we are not compact when we are without the ball it will be a difficult game. But we have to go and win it.”

Meanwhile, the Oakley match saw Bo’ness forward Mark Mooney make his first start since signing for the club in August and he admitted to the Journal and Gazette that the team had to grind out a win after a slow start.

He said: “It was a tough first half on a pitch that was bouncy. It wasn’t a great performance from us but we dug deep to get the win.”

Mooney had been out injured for six months and hopes to be finally getting over his fitness worries.

He added: “I’m loving being here. It’s been a big change from last year but I’m starting to get into the swing of things now and I’m looking to improve.

“Being out since January means it’s been a tough pre-season but I’m starting to get the fitness back now.”