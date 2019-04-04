Bo’ness United aiming to finish best of the rest, says Snowdon

Experienced defender Will Snowdon says Bo’ness United are aiming to finish second in East of Scotland Conference B after their 2-0 win over Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale last week.

The BU’s clinched promotion with the victory in the capital but cannot catch league leaders Bonnyrigg Rose who wrapped up the league crown with a 4-0 win over Dunipace to qualify for the round robin play-offs against other Conference A and Conference C winners.

It’s been an impressive start for new boss Max Christie at Bo’ness and Snowdon is hoping to finish best of the rest.

He said: “It’s great to get another clean sheet, another win, and to stay in second place. Second place is the target. Bonnyrigg have run away with the league and are well in front of us. We just need to keep winning, we’ve won every game under Max, Kevin (Haynes) and Ian (Black) and we have to keep going.”

On last week’s win Snowdon added: “It was a good result on a horrible pitch, it was difficult for both teams to play on it and we were up against a side who had some good players.”

Christie was very pleased with his side’s application against a stuffy Lothian Thistle outfit.

He said: “It was not pretty at times, but our attitude to the game was great and every one of them did well. It was difficult to play on that park and it was a fiery game, Lothian Thistle were always in the game at one nil, so we were a little on edge.

“Their goalkeeper had a good game, we could have scored more but you cannot say anything about our attitude and concentration levels, they gave us everything. Another clean sheet as well, that’s four in five games, and we march on.”