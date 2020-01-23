Bo’ness United boosted as six top stars extend deals

The feelgood factor around runaway league leaders Bo’ness United has been further boosted with the news that six key players have signed contract extensions.

Devon Jacobs and Michael Gemmell this week joined Andy Murphy, Craig Comrie, Ross Campbell and club captain Chris Donnelly in agreeing new deals until the end of next season.

Bo’ness manager Max Christie told the Journal and Gazette: “Devon and Michael are right big players at the club and stalwarts, if you like.

“They are great competitors and good players, so I’m delighted to get them tied up.

“We’ve not got many to get tied up for next season and we’re working our way round the other ones just now. We want to keep everyone.”

Bo’ness – who didn’t have a competitive fixture last Saturday – return to Central Taxis East of Scotland Premier Division action this Saturday in a home game against bottom club Whitehill Welfare.

Christie added: “There is always a danger of complacency but I’m not overly worried about that. We’ve had that earlier this season when Blackburn beat us.

“They are the only team to beat us and I think they’re second bottom of the league.

“We can’t really fault the guys this season for being complacent.

“Even when Blackburn beat us, they defended resolutely and did really well to win that game.

“Our levels of performance have been variable but the effort, commitment and work ethic from us is there.”

Christie said Bo’ness would be “getting at” Whitehill from the start.

He said: “At any level of football, if the perceived underdog scores first and gets something to defend, it can be a long afternoon. You see it every week.”

Bo’ness – who are currently 12 points clear of second placed Tranent – have a fully fit squad for this Saturday.

“I think for the first time this season we have everyone fit,” Christie said.

“Every league game that’s coming is the next biggest game of the season for us. They are just so important.”

Bo’ness also have a third round Football Nation Qualifying Cup tie at Bonnyrigg Rose next Tuesday, January 28, kick off 7.45pm.