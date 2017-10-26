Bo'ness United boss Allan McGonigal desperate for Scottish Junior Cup run

Bo’ness United boss Allan McGonigal is warning against complacency as his troops try to avoid another shock Scottish Junior Cup exit.

The BUs – boosted by three straight wins including last weekend’s tight 1-0 home victory over Forfar West End – visit East Region North Division outfit Brechin Victoria this Saturday in the second round of Scottish junior football’s most prestigious cup competition.

The tie comes just under a year since Bo’ness were knocked out 4-3 on penalties by West Region minnows Blantyre Victoria in the third round of last season’s tournament, following a 2-2 replay draw at Newtown Park.

McGonigal said: “There are lessons to be learned from last season.

“We will not be complacent.

“I know nothing about Brechin Victoria but we will treat them with the respect they deserve.

“We have beaten two of the other teams in Brechin’s league this season.

“If we go and approach this game as professionally as we should then we shouldn’t have any worries.

“It is a good draw at a good time for us.”

Since the recent return of defensive stalwart Stuart Hunter, Bo’ness have seen off Lochee United and Forfar in their last two East Superleague matches to ease the pressure on McGonigal after a poor start to the season.

The BUs have moved up to fourth bottom with 12 points from 11 matches.