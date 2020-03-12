Bo’ness United boss Max Christie blasts ‘laughable’ refereeing decisions

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie was bewildered by decisions which went against his side in Saturday’s controversial 3-1 defeat after extra time to Penicuik Athletic.

Christie’s side exited the League Cup at the second round stage after a match which saw his side controversially beaten after having a penalty inexplicably not given, a perfectly good looking goal disallowed and a player shown a straight red card for an innocuous looking challenge.

“The referee was hopeless for both teams I suppose,” Christie told the Journal and Gazette.

“We were 1-0 down just before half-time and our centre forward Brian Ritchie was basically taken out by the goalkeeper – play on.

“I had friends and family there watching and they’re like: ‘The keeper’s just taken him out, why’s it play on?’

“They were just bemused by it.

“And then the second half starts, we equalise, score a perfectly good goal (by Ryan Stevenson) and offside is given.

“I actually saw the footage of it later and it was clearly onside by a good margin.

“We then equalise to make it 1-1 and then the referee gives Ross Campbell a straight red card and we get a penalty against us, which was an absolute joke.

“Ross and their guy just touched hands and their player threw himself to the ground.

“They score the penalty and we’re 2-1 down and we were on top at the time.

“We then lose a late third goal.

“It was an evenly matched game but the standard of refereeing was a joke, laughable.

“Hopefully we’ll not be talking about referees the next time we play.”

The one chink of light for Bo’ness in the match was the brilliant hooked strike by Will Snowdon – making his 400th appearance for the club – to net an early second half equaliser.

But ultimately the goal proved to be in vain as Penicuik emerged victorious.

League leaders Bo’ness now need to lift themselves for this Saturday’s East of Scotland Premier Division trip to eighth placed Musselburgh Athletic, kick-off 2.30pm.

The BUs go into the match atop the table with 47 points from their 21 matches.

This is enough to give them a nine-point cushion over second placed Broxburn Athletic, who have two games in hand.

Third placed Hill of Beath Hawthorn are 10 points behind the BUs having played three games fewer.

“We need to create more chances and be better in front of goal,” Christie said.

“We’re competing well but we’re coming into a run of really hard games.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be a tight run-in.

“But we need to keep our spirits up, keep battling.

“We’ve not been flowing of late but we’re still battling very hard.

“Every game is such an important game now, starting with Saturday.

“They beat us down there last time so we’ll need to be at our very best.”