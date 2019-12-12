Bo'ness United boss Max Christie hails "excellent display" against Camelon

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie was beaming as he hailed his league leaders’ “excellent” showing in Saturday’s 2-1 home win against second placed Camelon.

After watching his team go seven points clear in the Premier Division, Christie said: “It was an excellent performance as Camelon are a very good team who played well.

“They had plenty energy and legs in their team and their manager has done a great job with them.

“Especially in the first half we were the better side.

“If Dougie (Bo’ness captain Chris Donnelly) has taken that chance – it was an incredible save to be fair – it would have been 2-0 and we had other chances too, but our general play was good.

“At the start of the second half we lost a goal after an uncharacteristic mistake from Ross (Campbell).

“But I thought we were still good and we scored a fantastic, high quality goal to win.

“Camelon came back into it which you would expect but we held on well.

“It was a massive victory for us and we played well.”

When asked for a mid-term report card after 15 games, Christie concentrated on current form.

He said: “We are getting more used to the new playing surface here and a lot of the boys are coming into form, both the team that started today and the subs that came on. There is real competition for a place, we are a good team and we’ll see how far that takes us.”

Bo’ness skipper Donnelly was the matchwinner and he said: “To be fair I’m just relieved to grab the winner after the sitter I missed in the first half because I would never have lived that down!

“A huge win for us and I felt we more than deserved it; we should have been out of sight at half-time.

“I missed that sitter then when we came back out Ross (Campbell) made that mistake, but in fairness we all make them and we battered away and more than deserved it in the end. Camelon were a good team; they weren’t four points behind us going in for no reason, so to stretch the gap is great.

“We need to continue one game at a time and hopefully get over the finishing line come the end of the season.”

This Saturday, Bo’ness – whose scheduled Football Nation Cup third round tie at Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday was postponed – visit Whitehill Welfare in the league.