Bo'ness United boss McGonigal hopes old boys don't come back to haunt him this weekend

Bo’ness United boss Allan McGonigal is hoping that an old boys’ army don’t come back to haunt his side in Broxburn this Saturday.

The fourth bottom BUs are in dire need of getting East Superleague points at Broxburn Athletic, but are unlikely to get it easy against a sixth placed outfit who beat Bo’ness twice in league and cup games last season.

“Broxburn have five or six players who used to play for Bo’ness,” McGonigal said.

“I think they raised their game when beating us twice last season.

“They will relish the challenge of trying to put one over on us again.

“They beat us in a cup semi-final last season, which was a really sore one for us, and they have a wily manager in Max Christie, who will have them well organised.

“I played with Max’s dad Terry at Meadowbank Thistle, and we were both part of a good team there.”

McGonigal said that the artificial turf at Broxburn’s Albyn Park ground will present an additional challenge for his troops.

And added spice should be added to the contest by the fact that the BUs gaffer is currently trying to sign striker Zander Miller from Broxburn, though he is also attracting the interest of senior asides Stenhousemuir and Airdrie.

Bo’ness go into the match without loanee striker Jack Wilson who has returned to parent club Kelty Hearts. Fraser Keast won’t be risked.