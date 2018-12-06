Bo'ness United defeated 2-1 at Tranent

Last Saturday saw Bo’ness United make their second visit to Forresters Park this season for a cup tie against Tranent Juniors, writes John Spowart

Last time round The BUs narrowly won a close fought contest and this game proved to be just as tough.

However, on this occasion Bo’ness paid the penalty in more ways than one, missing a spot kick while conceding a soft one to lose out 2-1 this time round.

There were four changes in the BU line up from the big win at Eyemouth the previous week with Will Snowdon, Iain Syme, Michael Gemmell and Brian Morgan on from the start replacing Devon Jacobs, Michael McMullin, Andy Shirra and Nicky Prentice.

Bo’ness dominated the early exchanges and even had the ball in the net but controversially the referee decided to pull it back for a free-kick for the visitors.

This was followed by a Stuart Hunter header from a Morgan corner saved by Tranent keeper Sinclair Inglis.

Marty Wright also had a couple of shots deflected away for corners but Tranent started to get into things.

Kayne Paterson had a good run and cross followed by a shot from 20 yards that just went over.

Just before the half hour mark Wright found himself in front of goal only for Inglis to make a good block.

Tranent then proved possession counted for nothing as it was them who went ahead in 35 minutes.

Bo’ness lost the ball in midfield and it was quickly played forward to Paterson who ran into the box before slipping a shot past the advancing Murphy.

Bo’ness worked to get back with other efforts on goal, the best chance a Ross Campbell header from a Morgan corner but once again it was Inglis who gathered to save.

After the turnaround, Bradley Barrett saw his shot slide well wide but nine minutes into the half it was Bo’ness who had a great chance to get back into the game.

A series of shots were saved or blocked until Gemmell’s goalbound effort was handled on the line by Ben Miller.

Bo’ness were awarded a penalty, the Tranent player was red carded but Snowdon fired the spot kick onto the post. A great opportunity spurned.

But Bo’ness did get an equaliser in 61 minutes after MacKenzie won the ball wide on the right and cut across the line to cut back to Wright who slotted into the net from 10 yards.

However, this parity was short lived after Tranent were awarded a penalty.

Will Snowdon appeared to push Paterson after the ball was away, the incident not seen by the referee but spotted by the sharp-eyed assistant allowing Fisher to convert from the spot.

However, there was a positive response from Bo’ness who pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

The Tranent penalty area was like a pinball machine at times with shots and headers blocked, deflected by a defence determined not to concede.

Where the defenders were not able to clear, Inglis behind them was in inspired form as he made numerous saves to keep his goal intact.

Despite this pressure Bo’ness had to remain alert at the back, Tranent breaking forward whenever they could.

It was one of these occasions when Campbell fouled Kenny Fisher and was dismissed after being shown his second yellow card of the day.

Into time added on Bo’ness were awarded two free-kicks in good positions, the first Tranent keeper saving from Morgan, the same player firing the second over the bar.

It was not to be for Bo’ness but once again they were not able to turn possession into goals and have suffered the consequences.

Bo’ness: Murphy, Snowdon, Syme, Campbell, Hunter, Gemmell, Morgan, Donnelly, Wright, MacKenzie, Comrie (Shirra 77).

Subs (not used): McMullin, Macdonald, Prentice, SG Marshall