Bo'ness United manager Allan McGonigal resigns after almost eight years in charge

Bo'ness United have been rocked by the resignation of manager Allan McGonigal after nearly eight years in charge at Newtown Park.

McGonigal - who won the East Superleague as Bo'ness gaffer in seasons 2010-2011 and 2013-2014 - has endured a torrid time this season with the 12th placed BUs currently only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The club have now appointed Steve Kerrigan - who since October had been working as McGonigal's assistant - as manager with Andy Shirra as his assistant.

Kerrigan said: "Allan said cheerio to everyone at the game on Saturday (a 1-1 home friendly draw against Lothian Thistle).

"He won't totally disappear from Bo'ness United, he will be about the place.

"His resignation is something I was well aware would be coming.

"Knowing that Allan would be moving on was probably the reason I went back to Bo'ness and that is what he has done.

"He has done it for the right reasons. There are personal issues in his family.

"We totally respect that and wish him all the best."

Backing up Kerrigan's comments, a statement on the club website read: "We would like to thank Allan for the fantastic job he did during his tenure at Newtown Park and the dedication he showed in making Bo'ness one of the best sides in junior football.

"There are a great many highlights to reflect on during his time in charge such as league titles, cup finals and that memorable run in the senior Scottish Cup which included those incredible games against Elgin City.

"Allan would like to thank all the fans, players, staff and committee for the incredible support and backing they gave him during his time in charge.

"We wish Allan every success in the future, and look forward to welcoming him to Newtown Park as a great friend of our football club."