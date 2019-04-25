Bo'ness United manager Max Christie delighted with 13 wins on the spin!

In an impact which has been nothing short of sensational, Bo’ness United won another two matches this week to make it 13 victories on the spin under Max Christie, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The new BUs gaffer oversaw home league wins over ex-club Tranent (4-1) on Saturday and Dalkeith Thistle (2-1) on Tuesday as his side guaranteed a second place finish in Conference B with one match to spare.

Christie said post Dalkeith: “The result was the thing we took from it. We looked comfortable at 2-0 until Marshall dropped a cross and then it wasn’t quite as straightforward.

“We looked weary after the weekend and recent exploits.

“It would be easy to go in there and have a go, but it isn’t fair as they have been doing so well and we won.

“We could have done a few things a little better but it’s been game after game just now, so we move on to Saturday (away to Dalkeith in their final league game, KO 2.30pm) where hopefully we can keep our unbeaten run going.”

Christie is relishing next Tuesday’s League Cup second round tie at Tranent (KO 6.45pm) and is hoping United fans can make a difference.

He said: “The bigger the travelling support down there the better and it will be important to cheer the boys on as it’s a big game for us.

“Tranent will be right at it on their own park, and here’s hoping we can keep playing with the spirit and determination we have been and get the job done.”