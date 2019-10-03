Bo’ness United top but goal hero Stuart Hunter is demanding better

Bo’ness United matchwinner Stuart Hunter has warned his table topping team-mates they still have to up their overall level of performance to pick up silverware this season, writes Kevin McAlpine.

Hunter’s late headed goal proved decisive in a frantic encounter with Musselburgh on Wednesday night, which saw the 10-man BUs battle back from 3-2 down with just 15 minutes remaining to win 4-3.

The BU defender told the Journal and Gazette: “We started like the old Bo’ness by zipping the ball about well.

“Then we conceded two then three goals.

“It’s been evident in the last three or four games that we’ve been giving the opposition the lion’s share of possession and then trying to recover.

“Having spoken to Max (BU manager Christie), I agree with the gaffer that we need to start games the way we are finishing them and take our chances.

“We can’t keep going on like that, riding our luck all the time and having boys popping up with last minute goals.

“That being said, to win against Tranent (a 2-1 BU success last Saturday) when they had the lion’s share of possession and then again against Musselburgh, who are a good side and who have had some impressive recent results, is great.

“It is another great win but if we want to stay at the top of the league we have to be better than that.

“Dunbar away on Saturday is another must win.

“I’ve said it for years – Bo’ness should be winning these leagues.

“We have good enough players; good enough management and we now have fantastic facilities and we want teams to fear coming here as they know they’ll be in for a hard game.”

Christie spoke to the media after last Saturday’s win over Tranent, which also featured a last gasp BU winner, this time from Chris Donnelly.

Christie said: “It was great to win the game but we nicked it, I thought Tranent were the better team.

“We defended well and resolutely but Tranent enjoyed the majority of possession and they’ll be kicking themselves.

“Stuart Hunter does great to head it into Dougie (Chris Donnelly) who finishes. It was a fantastic win, but we have to play better.”