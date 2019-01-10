Bo'ness United up to third after 5-2 win at Dunipace

Bo’ness United moved up to third place in Conference B after a hard-fought 5-2 victory over Dunipace at Westfield Park on Saturday, writes Kevin McAlpine.

Four second half goals made sure of the three points and ensured a tough run of matches to start the new year began with a win.

At the recently redeveloped Westfield, United fans caught a glimpse of the future as the new surface and floodlights scheduled to be put down at Newtown Park this year will be similar to the new-look home of Dunipace.

The game was also a family affair as Gary and Marty Wright faced each other for the second time this season.

After less than 40 seconds came the first flashpoint as Michael Gemmell (pictured inset) scythed down Dunipace winger Greg McPherson on the touchline, the youngster landed badly and required lengthy treatment. Gemmell received a yellow card.

The opening goal arrived in the 28th minute and it was for the visitors. Marty Wright robbed Murphy and advanced up the left wing; his low cross found Nicky Prentice who took a great touch and fired the ball through the legs of goalkeeper David Kane.

A well-executed goal from the ex-Pollok star.

Tiwi Daramola lobbed just over and Craig Comrie was unlucky to see a fierce drive hit the post and bounce clear.

As the half moved into stoppage time Dunipace shocked Bo’ness with an equalising goal. Gary Wright swung in a free-kick which was headed home by Craig Hughes.

Two minutes into the second half Bo’ness retook the lead when Wright raced clear onto a Macdonald pass to round the goalkeeper and slot home his 14th goal of the campaign.

Dunipace almost levelled immediately when their captain Alan McFadden was denied by a great block from Murphy.

Gary Wright then almost emulated his brothers’ goal but was unlucky to see his dipping effort from 25 yards land on the roof of the net.

Just after the hour mark United extended their advantage when Daramola nipped in to rob David Morrison and pass the ball into the empty net for his first Bo’ness goal.

The goal was entirely self-inflicted after a crazy throw to Morrison by goalkeeper Kane.

Full-back Michael McMullin tested Kane twice as Bo’ness looked to press on, the second save a fine instinctive stop when McMullin’s free-kick evaded everyone in the box and looked to be sneaking in at the far post.

Dunipace reduced the deficit to one goal when McPherson stroked home after a stramash in the penalty area.

The visitors finally put the game to bed late on. Substitute Andy Shirra picked up a slack clearance to find the net from close range and end Dunipace hopes of a comeback.

The scoring was completed in the last minute when Daramola again found himself clear on goal. Kane blocked his effort but United captain Chris Donnelly was on hand to emphatically finish from the edge of the penalty area.

Bo’ness: Murphy, Jacobs, McMullin, Gemmell, Hunter, Macdonald, Comrie (Snowdon), Prentice (Shirra), Donnelly, Wright (Syme) and Daramola. Unused: Keast.