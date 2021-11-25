Bo'ness Athletic 2-0 Glenafton Athletic: Paterson double as Bo'ness shock Premier outfit in cup

Dylan Paterson was Bo'ness Athletic's two-goal hero on Friday night (Library pic by Graham H Black)

Manager Willie Irvine was proud of his team and how they rose to the occasion.

“We knew that we could win the game with the squad of players we have, but saying something and doing it are two different things,” he said.

“To play the way we did and control most of the game was excellent.

"They are a top side.

“As a club, we are starting from the bottom.

"But we have a squad of players that I truly believe would challenge way above this level.

"However, we undoubtedly have to continue to work hard to get there.

"Cup matches are great chances for players to showcase their ability and our ambition.”

Arbroath loanee Dylan Paterson scored both goals and Irvine was pleased with the youngster’s impact.

“He’s a great kid to work with and he has the talent to go with it,” he said.

“We have goals all over the pitch, which is another pleasing aspect for me.

"We are going up against sides in leagues above us and consistently winning which is a good sign.”

Athletic return to East of Scotland Football League First Division Conference X duty on Saturday against Livingston United.

Having played 14 league games in the division this season, second placed Athletic have accumulated an impressive points total of 30, putting them ahead of third placed Armadale Thistle on goal difference having played one game fewer.

And Irvine believes the league title is still within reach, even with local rivals Syngenta four points ahead.

To potentially make the challenge even more daunting for Athletic, Zander Diamond’s Syngenta outfit have two games in hand.

“It is a long season and we are still early on,” Irvine said.

“They’ve had a perfect start, but as the winter comes in, the pitches and conditions will be a leveller and I think we will see more varied results across the board.