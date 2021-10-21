Bo'ness Athletic go through in cup win

Daramola was injured (Pic by Scott Louden)

An early injury to Tiwi Daramola saw striker Callum Sheridan brought on in his place, and he made a rapid impact by scoring in the first half.

Scott Sinclair then netted twice in the second half, either side of a Gartcairn strike, to sink the visitors and ensure progress to the third round.

That brace on Saturday put him onto 30 goals already for the season, with only eight league matches having been played so far.