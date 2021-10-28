Bo'ness Athletic out of Alex Jack Cup after semi-final penalty shootout defeat

Scott Sinclair scored for Bo'ness Athletic

Willie Irvine’s side took an early lead at Humbug Park when Blair Woodburn scored on five minutes. Scott Sinclair added to his 30 goals for the season minutes later from the spot.

The hosts pulled one back before half-time and then went on to score another two to lead the tie.

Athletic substitute Callum Sheridan levelled on 70 minutes to make it 3-3, but no team could find a winner and Primrose won the shootout to earn their place in the final.