Boss Max Christie doesn't understand why Bo'ness United fans have been prevented from travelling to see game at Rangers Colts this Saturday

Max Christie has hit out at decision to bar away fans

“Rangers are saying they’re going to be great for the league, we are going to attract sponsors and then they don’t allow Bo’ness fans in,” Christie said.

"I don’t get the logic on that at all. What are we – Celtic or something? We’re going to bring 10 thousand!

“Our fans haven’t been able to watch their team for a hell of a long time.

"Bo’ness is a Rangers town so I think there might have been a lot of interest in going to the game.

"I’ve no idea how many would have gone but we’re a well supported club.

"I’m sure we’d have had a few hundred there.

"It’s not very often that Bo’ness United are playing a Rangers 11 in a league match.

"It would have been good for our fans to go down there and see it.

"Who are the people in charge of these decisions?”

The game, KO 3pm, will be screened live on Rangers TV, price £10.