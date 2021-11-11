Broomhill 1-2 Bo'ness: BU boss Max Christie gets win but admits hosts were better than his side "by the length of Princes Street" in first half

Max Christie has led Bo'ness United to victories over Rangers B and Broomhill in recent days (Pic by Scott Louden)

Bo’ness, 1-0 conquerors of Rangers B on Saturday, didn’t replicate their fine second half form against the Ibrox giants in the first half in front of 140 fans at Recreation Park.

The BUs were under the cosh for much of the opening 45 minutes and trailed to Finlay Gray’s 37th minute opener before Matty Flynn equalised in first half stoppage time after home keeper Jamie Smith had spilled a Kieran Anderson cross.

Although Bo’ness were much better in the second half and won thanks to an 82nd minute own goal when the ball bobbled in after a Nick Locke shot, gaffer Christie was not entirely satisfied.

"I thought when Broomhill scored their goal it was inevitable the way we were playing,” Christie told the Journal and Gazette. "I think half our boys were still at their work the first half.

"We were just trying to get ourselves matched up in midfield and just competing which we were not doing, so we were delighted to get in at half-time 1-1. Broomhill were clearly better than us in the first half, by the length of Princes Street.

"They got in behind us too many times. We were just not getting to the tackle, playing at a slow tempo and making unforced errors all over the park, as bad as it can get really, just completely off it which was disappointing.

"But at half-time we sorted a few things and it was a much changed performance in the second half. We looked the more likely team and got our goal.

"Fair play to the boys. They put the first half behind them and went out second half and played much better, much more intensity and willing runners, effort and desire.

"We’ve hit the post prior to scoring the winning goal. We were clearly on top.”

Bo’ness, 11th with 26 points from 17 games, host University of Stirling in the league this Saturday, KO 3pm.

Christie said: “The last time we played them it was a horror show (a 3-1 Stirling Uni win last November), the way we played at Stirling last year and we weren’t at the races.