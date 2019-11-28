Brown Ferguson: Falkirk were clinical but I’m proud of my Linlithgow Rose players

Linlithgow Rose manager Brown Ferguson praised his troops’ battling qualities in Friday night’s 4-1 home defeat by Falkirk.

A packed Prestonfield saw Rose compete well against the League One big boys in the William Hill Scottish Cup third round encounter before bowing out with their heads held high.

“I’m really pleased with the effort the players put into the game,” Ferguson said.

“We got beaten by the better team. I thought Falkirk were very professional in the way they went about their business.

“They were very sharp and didn’t allow us a foothold in the game in terms of possession.

“We made a cup tie of it for 80 minutes and I’m just proud of the efforts they put in.

“We made bad mistakes for the goals and we got punished for them but I can’t really remember our ‘keeper having to make too many saves.

“There was a moment just before they scored their third when we broke away and we’ve had somebody steaming in on the left hand side. If that ball’s slipped in there, then we’re in one on one on the goal.

“But the players stuck at it. Falkirk came here with the right attitude, they were very much on top of their game.”

Ferguson was delighted with the backing his side had from home fans in the bumper 1720 crowd.

He said: “The people of Linlithgow, they get out and they support the team.

“It was a sell-out and there could have been many more tickets sold.

“People who know their football in the east know Linlithgow is a big club.

“It’s a club that’s used to the big occasions, if you think of the junior cup finals they’ve been to.

“They’ve got big derbies as well. It’s a club that’s used to big games. I want to move this club forward and have more of these types of games.

“We need to try and get out of our league (the East of Scotland Premier Division).

“It’s very difficult because it’s very competitive.

“We’ve got to learn from Falkirk. The way they pressed us tonight, the way they were round about us for the whole game, it was difficult for us to get a foothold in the game.”

“The players worked very hard against Falkirk and there was a great intensity. We need to take that into the forthcoming games.”