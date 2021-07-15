Brown Ferguson interview: Linlithgow Rose boss pleased team go into league opener having just beaten local rivals Bo'ness United

Linlithgow Rose gaffer Brown Ferguson

Ferguson said: “The journey that we want this club to get on is one where we progress and go past the likes of Bo’ness and Bonnyrigg. That’s where we want to get to, although we’re a long way from doing that.

"But we are seeing signs over the last couple of weeks that we’re more than capable of holding our own against those teams.

"So what we need to do against teams in our own league is win those games of football that we’re going to face over the coming weeks.

“We look forward to Saturday’s game against Crossgates. We played them last year, first game of the season as well, at home, and drew 1-1.

"To be honest we should have lost because they missed a penalty with the last kick of the game.”

Ferguson will accept a similar result that was achieved against Lowland League Bo’ness, who were beaten by the game’s only goal just after the hour mark.

After latching onto a David Brownlie cross, new signing from Camelon, Mark Stowe showed superb skill before curling a brilliant left footed effort into the top corner.

"It was a cracking strike,” Ferguson said. Mark and Alan Docherty (also signed from Camelon) have brought a lot of pace and excitement to the team which is something we’ve been looking for.

"Mark’s definitely got the ability to want to take a player on, to step inside, outside and I think I had spoken to him about his convertion rates in terms of hitting the target more often when he gets into those good positions.

"He’s certainly more than capable of doing it and he started off very well on Saturday with what was an excellent finish.”

Free agent forward Alan Sneddon is currently training with Linlithgow and played as a trialist last weekend.

"We are still a minimum of one, ideally two, potentially three players short of where we need to be.

"We want to bring in either players who can enhance our starting 11 or offer us something that we’re lacking.”