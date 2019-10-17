Brown Ferguson: Interview with ex-Stenhousemuir boss and Rangers coach now in charge at Linlithgow Rose

Former Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson is back in the managerial hot seat after being appointed to take charge of Linlithgow Rose.

Since his surprise sacking by the Warriors last November, Ferguson has been working as a youth coach with the Rangers Academy.

But he's now back in the senior game - at a club he feels is a good fit for his ambitions and with which he has a strong, historical family connection.

We spoke to the 38-year-old ahead of his bow in the Rose dugout in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie at Stirling University.