Brown Ferguson: Linlithgow Rose boss praises players' attitudes after back to back cup wins

Linlithgow Rose gaffer Brown Ferguson praised his players’ attitude after they negotiated two away League Cup ties in the space of four days.

Goals by Owen Ronald, Gary Thom and Tommy Coyne gave Rose a 3-0 first round win at Peebles Rovers on Saturday, before strikes by Sean Slaven, Thom and Ronald earned a 3-1 success at Heriot-Watt University on Tuesday evening.

“Fair play to the group,” Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette. After what’s been a lack of games of competitive football, they have come through two very, very tricky ties.

“At the Peebles game on Saturday we were far superior on the day but it was still a very tricky day. The pitch was as challenging a pitch as I’ve seen, very heavy and sticky, certainly a real leveller.

“But the attitude shown by the players was first class.

“We won 3-0, had three goals disallowed and had numerous other chances.

“It was pleasing to get through that one then the Heriot Watt game it was a completely different environment we were playing in.

“We were playing on the Oriam showcase pitch, which is obviously the same dimensions and size as Hampden and it was in excellent condition.

“And we were up against a very young, enthusiastic, fit team who were really trying to press.

“We had two really difficult physical challenges in the last two games.

“The attitude of the players was a really big improvement on where we were a few months ago.

“We’ve come through them, progressing through to the next round of the cup which is the most important thing.”

At time of going to press, the draw for the next round of the League Cup hadn’t been made.

This Saturday it’s back to East of Scotland Premier Division duties for ninth placed Linlithgow as they host 10th placed Crossgates Primrose, kick-off 2.30pm.

Ferguson said: “We lost 3-2 to Crossgates in October, just before I came into Linlithgow.

“But we’ve just had two strong displays where attitude wise it’s been first class.

“It’s important that we build on that for this weekend.

“We’ve not had many home games this year so I’m looking forward to getting back to Prestonfield and hopefully we can get a win.”