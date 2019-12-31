Brown Ferguson: Linlithgow Rose boss says form goes out window in Bo'ness derby

Ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Bo’ness United, Linlithgow Rose boss Brown Ferguson has conceded that form goes out the window in derbies.

Rose have won their last two league games to rise to seventh place in the East of Scotland Premier Division, but are six places and 16 points below leaders Bo’ness.

Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette: “In any derby in any football, anybody says that any form goes out the window as such.

“We have been improving, we are getting stronger.

“But we’re still going away to Bo’ness who are top of the table.

“I think they’ve only lost once this season so that means we know how hard or difficult it will be.

“But certainly we’re going into it on the back of two good results and going into it with what I think will be a full strength squad.

“We probably couldn’t ask to be in a better position, albeit it will be an incredibly tough game.

“It’s my first experience of being involved in it and I’m really, really looking forward to it.

“I’ve watched plenty of them in the past so I’m really looking forward to being part of it.

“It’s the type of game that everybody wants to be involved in.

“There will be a good crowd.

“Because of the rivalry there’s a lot riding on it so we’re looking forward to it.”

Kick-off in the crunch Newtown Park derby is at 2.30pm.