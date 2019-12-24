Brown Ferguson: Linlithgow Rose gaffer signs ex-East Stirling ace Liam Allison

Linlithgow Rose gaffer Brown Ferguson has boosted his squad to 21 players with the acquisition of former East Stirling and Clyde defender Liam Allison until the end of the season.

Allison (24) arrives at Prestonfield having started off as a Motherwell FC Academy graduate before also serving Blackburn United, Stirling University and Camelon.

“I’m delighted to get this signing over the line and get him through the door,” boss Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette.

“Liam is predominantly a left back, bit a left sided player.

“We’ve not got many left sided players so he comes into the group and adds that.

“He is a competitive player with a good left foot, great engine and from the left back position having an ability to get up and support the play.

“He has played in higher positions as well. So if he can get in the attacking third he will pose a threat.

“He is six foot two or six foot three so obviously comes with a good presence as well from a defensive perspective.

“He is at a good age as well. We’re trying to bring in more players in those peak years.

“We had a number of players at 22 and below and 29, 30 and up. We’ve brought in Wallace Hare, Jamie McGowan and now Liam who are all in their mid 20s.”

Ferguson – whose side had no competitive fixture last weekend – revealed that he still hopes to add more quality additions to his squad by the end of January.

“We are actively talking to one or two clubs about players,” he said. “Players are now starting to become more available.”

Ferguson also revealed that influential Linlithgow Rose attacker Roddy MacLennan is nearing a return to first team action after playing in a bounce game last week.

“Having him back feels like signing a new player, Ferguson added. “He is not too far away.”

Rose are preparing to return to East of Scotland Premier Division action this Saturday at home to Blackburn United, kick-off 2.30pm.

“Liam will come straight into the group for Saturday,” Brown added.

“I’m looking forward to the game. Hopefully we can build on our last home performance (a 3-2 win over Newtongrange Star on December 14).”