Brown Ferguson: Linlithgow Rose manager pledges to combat players' costly errors

Linlithgow Rose manager Brown Ferguson is working hard to combat player errors which cost his side two precious points on Saturday.

Rose led 2-0 and 3-2 in the home league clash against Musselburgh Athletic (report on page 38) but were denied a win by some poor defensive lapses which resulted in the game ending 3-3.

“Players will always make mistakes but what we need to do is minimise them,” Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette.

“I don’t think we’ve really conceded a goal through structure.

“If that makes sense. There’s not been many goals where somebody has cut through because as a shape we’re all over the place.

“Fundamentally it’s come down to an individual error or – for me – it’s come down to a desire amongst the team at that moment in time to do the basics of football well enough.

“Whether it be to stop a cross or support your defender in terms of a midfield role to stop the ball at its source.

“I’ve been working on that in training, in respect of having a little bit more focus on preventing goals across the team. Obviously the individual part of it is down to the player.

“That’s why we have a squad. That’s why players need to demonstrate that they’re more consistent than maybe what we’re showing.

“They need to show they’re capable of taking this club where it needs to go.

“We need to show a genuine will not to concede goals among the group.”

Ferguson praised last Saturday’s opponents.

“Musselburgh were probably one of the best teams who’ve been at our place this season,” he said.

“Even when we did go 2-0 up I still felt it was very much a game that was a fairly even contest.

“It was two fantastic goals we scored. I was really pleased with that.

“But I was bitterly disappointed to then concede in the manner in which we did.

“And obviously that took us in 2-2 at half-time.

“I was then very pleased with our second half performance.

“I thought it was better than our first.

“Just in terms of our control, I thought we had 80, 90 per cent of the good opportunities in the game.

“And we never took as many as we would like to have done for one reason or another.

“But again we got ourselves ahead with a very well worked goal.

“And then we go and concede another cheap goal to draw the match.

“Like the last few weeks there were a lot of positives coming out the game.

“We need to have much more bullishness to take advantage of the position in front of us which we’ve not been doing of late.”

Ninth placed Rose visit Penicuik Athletic in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

They will be without injured Tommy Coyne, Iain Gray, Ross Hutchison, Owen Ronald and Liam Allison who is unavailable.

“We have good players who can come in and take the opportunity presented to them,” Ferguson added.