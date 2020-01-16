Brown Ferguson: Linlithgow Rose new signing Dan Nimmo in contention to start this Saturday

Linlithgow Rose gaffer Brown Ferguson thinks new defensive signing Dan Nimmo is in the running to start this Saturday’s home league game against Tranent.

Ferguson, whose side’s scheduled home league game against Broxburn Athletic last Saturday was postponed, has added ex-Dundonald Bluebell ace Nimmo on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

“Dan ticks a lot of boxes for us moving forward,” Brown told the Journal and Gazette.

“He’s very much in my thoughts for Saturday.

“Jamie McGowan and Gary Thom are carrying injuries and Pat Scullion is suspended in that area of the pitch so there’s a good chance Dan will play. He played 90 minutes in a bounce match on Tuesday night after being out for six weeks with a broken shoulder.

“He’s a local lad, he’s 23 and he’s a 6ft 4’ centre half.

“So he’s a very dominant presence and hopefully he can do well for the club.

“We’re always on the lookout and continue to be on the lookout for others.

“Ideally we’re looking for people to come in and have an impact on the team now and beyond.

“It’s not just short term fixes albeit we do have a couple of injuries to contend with.”

Ferguson, who also revealed Owen Ronald faces up to eight weeks out with a shoulder injury, said Tranent’s fourth placed league position pointed towards this Saturday’s match being “a very difficult fixture”.

Kick-off is 2.30pm.