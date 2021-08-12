Browned off: Linlithgow Rose boss Ferguson can't understand decision not to award penalty and sending off in Penicuik defeat

Linlithgow keeper Lewis McMinn looks on as Penicuik launch an attack (Pic by Jim Dick)

Ferguson's troops endured a nightmare first half against fellow East of Scotland Premier Division title hopefuls Penicuik Athletic, who survived a major scare at 1-0 up when one of their defenders appeared to punch the ball away from his goal line to deny Rose a certain goal. They made it 3-0 by half-time before Tommy Coyne pulled a goal back on 68 minutes.

“Saturday was a disappointing result,” Ferguson said.

"Penicuik had three shots on goal in the first half and scored three goals.

"There were parts of our game I was pleased with but we certainly lacked an edge both in defence and in attack.

"There was a strong possibility of offside for the first goal and then there should have been a penalty decision and sending off that was as clear as the day is long.

"The ball must have been a yard from the goal line, just about to get knocked in.

"That would have been an obvious equaliser and their player hooked it away with his hand, there’s no other part of his body he could have used to get it away.

"It was a really bad decision which, if it goes our way, you expect to go 1-1 and they’re down to 10 men which is a totally different game.

"Everybody saw it apart from the officials. So they got that one wrong and within two minutes we were 2-0 down.”

Linlithgow are down in eighth place with nine points from six games, nine points adrift of top two Tranent Juniors and Penicuik.

Rose recovered from that league disappointment to win 3-1 at The Spartans in Tuesday night’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round clash.

Rose goal heroes in what Ferguson rated “a really good performance” were Jack Ogilvie (2) – who Ferguson said was “up and running” – and Mark Stowe.

Ferguson added: “The linesman who made the Penicuik decision was also at the Spartans match and he apologised. Everybody makes wee errors in games.”