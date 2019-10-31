Camelon 5-1 Linlithgow Rose: Rose outclassed in heavy defeat

After a week of excitement following the news that they had drawn Falkirk in a televised home match in the third round of the William Hill Scottish Cup, the Rose were served up a harsh plate of reality when they were thrashed 5-1 by ex-junior rivals Camelon on Saturday, writes Susan Hill.

The Rose made two changes from the previous week’s starting 11 for this Central Taxis Premier Division clash, with Ronald replacing the injured McKinlay and Collumbine in for Danny Smith.

Camelon made a bright start and took the lead after just seven minutes when the Rose failed to defend a near post corner kick, and Docherty’s glancing header found the far corner of the net.

The Rose were finding it hard to make any impact on the match and found it tough to cope with the energy levels of the home side.

On the half hour mark, Wilson did well to stop a low shot from Deans from the edge of the box, and again, a few minutes later, pulled off a fine save to deny Stowe.

Just before half-time, Coyne’s optimistic shot soared high of the target, and Ronald’s volley went straight at keeper Shaw when he might have done better.

The single goal advantage at half-time failed to reflect Camelon’s dominance of the first half, but just minutes into the second half they edged further ahead when Docherty scored again, slotting the ball into the corner of the net.

Kane picked up the first booking of the match for a foul, and Hutchison followed into the referee’s book minutes later when he tripped Deans and conceded a penalty kick.

Docherty stepped up and sent Wilson the wrong way to complete his hat-trick.

With an hour played, the Rose replaced Coyne and Hutchison with Slaven and Darren Smith, and then Camelon replaced Stowe with Herron.

Camelon scored again in the 72nd minute when Mckenzie took advantage of the Rose being unable to clear their lines, while at the other end, Collumbine’s shot on the volley forced a great save from keeper Shaw in a rare Rose shot on goal.

Daramola replaced Docherty just before Deans got the final touch to a goalbound shot to make it five goals for the home side.

Sneddon replaced Deans, while Allum was replaced by Strickland and with a couple of minutes remaining, the Rose scored a consolation goal when Ronald curled a free-kick into the top corner of the net.

A disappointing performance from the Rose in a match in which they were outclassed in every aspect.

Linlithgow team: Wilson, Gray, Scullion, Thom, Ronald, Hutchison (Slaven 61), Collumbine, Meikle, Maclennan, Allum (Strickland 82), Coyne (Darren Smith 61). Subs not used: Danny Smith, McKinven.

Saturday’s defeat – in new manager Brown Ferguson’s (pictured inset) second game in charge – leaves Linlithgow eighth in the table with 12 points from eight matches.

This Saturday, Rose visit Tranent in the league, kick-off 1pm.