Camelon boss Gordon Herd dismisses Linlithgow Rose link

Camelon boss Gordon Herd distanced himself from the managerial vacancy at Linlithgow Rose as he saw his side climb to the top of the Premier Division for 24 hours at least following their 3-1 win over Newtongrange Star on Tuesday night.

Back to back victories over the Star and Crossgates Primrose this week saw the Mariners claim pole position in the East of Scotland top flight, as Herd’s old club Linlithgow Rose sacked Mark Bradley on Sunday after their 6-2 defeat to Musselburgh at the weekend.

Herd enjoyed great success with the Rose, winning a number of trophies including two Scottish Junior Cup titles in 2007 and 2010.

It’s a club he spent 10 years with, but he insisted he has no desire to return to Prestonfield as he has a job to do at the Mariners.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “There’s always going to be speculation about the job with the time I spent there but we’ve got a job to do here at Camelon.

“It’s a great group of young guys. I’m happy where I am, it’s a committee who are forward thinking and looking to progress.

“I suppose it’s a compliment to the work we’re doing here that there is speculation because it’s showing we are doing a good job, but I’m not interested in joining the Rose.”

Herd called his friend and former team-mate Bradley after his “shock” dismissal at the weekend.

He said: “I’m good pals with Mark, I played with him for six or seven years at Linlithgow. I gave him a call after and he sounded a bit shocked.

“Sometimes in football that happens, but I’m sure he won’t be out of a job for long he’s one of the good guys in football.”

Camelon moved top of the table after Connor McMullan’s double took him on to six for the season and helped Herd’s men to the summit in a 3-1 win over the Star.

The Mariners are back in Midlothian when they face Penicuik on Saturday.

He said: “It’s still very early days, it’s great to be top particularly after the start we have made.

“We are a young squad and they put in a mature performance against the Star, and we’ve come away with victories from hard places such as Linlithgow and Whitehill Welfare.

“It will be another tough game on Saturday, there are no easy games in this league.”