Clyde promotion hero Scott Banks wanted by Crystal Palace

Scott Banks starred for Clyde in their promotion clinching win over Annan (pic by Craig Black Photography)
Dundee United are reported to have turned down a bid from Crystal Palace - thought to be in the region of £400,000 - for Clyde promotion hero Scott Banks.

The Linlithgow teenager was a huge hit when he spent the second half of last season on loan at Broadwood, establishing himself as a fans' favourite and earning the Man of the Match accolade in the Bully Wee's promotion play-off win over Annan.

Since returning to United he has broken into the first team and reportedly attracted the interest of a number of English sides, including Palace, Southampton, Leeds United and - according to one report - Manchester City.

Sky Sports News have reported that Palace have made a formal offer for the 17-year-old which has been rejected by United.

