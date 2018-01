Tommy Coyne has cemented his status as a Linlithgow Rose legend by becoming the top scorer in the Prestonfield club's history.

Coyne's opened in Saturday's 2-0 East of Scotland Cup win over Hill of Beath was his 274th for the club.

The talismanic hitman has now surpassed the previous mark held by Dave Blaikie in the 1980s.

The 30-year-old striker - who is in his testimonial year at the club - has now set his sights on reaching the 300 mark.