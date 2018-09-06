Coyne double steers Linlithgow Rose through in Scottish Cup

Tommy Coyne took his Linlithgow Rose goals tally to 299 as his double gave them a 2-0 Scottish Cup win at Preston Athletic on Saturday.

Mark Bradley’s side put this season’s previous cup woes behind them to safely negotiate their preliminary round test at Prestonpans and take their place in the first round.

John Ovenstone took up position in central defence on his return to the Rose ranks as the visitors shot down the prominent slope in the first half.

They should have been ahead in just three minutes. Roddy Maclennan played a great low ball across the face of goal but the incoming Darren Smith couldn’t reach the ball to tap in at the back post.

Minutes later, there was a rare chance for the home side when McFarlane was free at the back post, but he blasted over from a good position.

Coyne put Rose ahead in the 13th minute when he shot home after some good team play; keeper Craig Pennycuick got a hand to ball it wasn’t enough to keep it ball out. Ruari Maclennan was unlucky not to put Rose further ahead on the half hour after skipping past three defenders in the box. But his shot was blocked by the keeper’s legs, and after good Rose pressure, Preston finally managed to clear their lines.

The home side might have equalised a few minutes later but Jardine’s shot rebounded and then went wide of the right hand post at the second time of asking.

Gary Thom volleyed over the bar and Jamie Mackenzie headed over from Ovenstone’s long throw in before Coyne extended the Rose’s lead in the 43rd minute.

The referee played advantage to Preston after a foul by Ovenstone, but the Rose intercepted and moved forward for Coyne to fire home Smith’s cross via the inside of the post. The referee then booked Ovenstone for the original foul.

After the break Kevin McKinlay met Smith’s corner perfectly, but he headed straight at the home keeper and then Smith’s free-kick was met by Thom but he headed wide.

In stoppage time Coyne could have scored his 300th goal for the club but he headed over the bar.