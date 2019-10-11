Crossgates Primrose 3-2 Linlithgow Rose: Second straight defeat for Rose

After the sacking of manager Mark Bradley following the previous week’s 6-2 thrashing at Musselburgh Athletic, Linlithgow Rose tried to put a difficult week behind them with a trip to Fife to play at a very wet Humbug Park, writes Susan Hill.

But it was to be another tough Saturday for Linlithgow – led by caretaker gaffer Jimmy Crease – as they lost 3-2 for their second consecutive East of Scotland Premier Division defeat.

Yet the visitors had started brightly with Sean Slaven and Owen Ronald having efforts on goal within the first minute.

The hosts responded with Darren Aitken forcing a save from Lee Wilson.

The game was then to become somewhat turgid with misplaced passes becoming the order of the day as both sets of players struggled on the heavy surface.

Crossgates could have gone ahead on 25 minutes with Archie Campbell finding himself through on goal but he screwed his shot wide of target and moments later a Scott Lawrie cross hit the bar.

Linlithgow had Wilson to thank for keeping them level with him making a fantastic stop from Campbell, but the hosts were to go ahead on 36 minutes.

Ryan Cowie got behind the defence with Wilson pulling him down and from the resultant penalty Lawrie gave the keeper no chance.

Ross Allum had an effort ruled out for offside and on half-time, Wilson had to make yet another fine stop from Campbell.

The second period saw the hosts continue to look dangerous and Campbell one again found himself through on goal, but the lively striker put his effort wide.

Linlithgow’s propensity for causing themselves problems once again came to the fore on 53 minutes.

Kevin McKinlay inexplicably pushed Lawrie in the box and from the penalty the latter stepped up to leave Wilson no chance.

It could have become worse, but Pat Scullion was on hand to kick a Campbell effort off the line and Scullion was to get the visitors back into the game with a header on 66 minutes that found the net.

With Linlithgow pressing for an equaliser they managed to concede a slack third goal.

A Campbell free-kick into the box found a completely unmarked Callum Deas who headed home.

Linlithgow gave themselves some hope with Danny Smith nicking a goal with a neat finish but despite pressure they didn’t create many chances.

In the final minute a Scullion header went inches wide to leave Linlithgow with yet another defeat.

Saturday’s defeat leaves Linlithgow a lowly eighth in the league table, with 12 points from their seven matches.

They get a break from league action this Saturday, however, as they visit Heston Rovers in an SFA South Region Challenge Cup third round tie, kick-off 3pm.

Linlithgow: Wilson, Gray, Darren Smith, Scullion, Thom, McKinlay, MacLennan, Ronald (Hutchison) Allum (Strickland), Coyne, Slaven (Danny Smith).

Not used: Meikle, Collumbine.