East Kilbride 1-0 Bo'ness United: Rotten first half cost us says BU ace Stuart Hunter

But the BUs felt unlucky to have a late Zander Miller ‘goal’ controversially chopped off for offside after the hosts had earlier taken a 10th minute lead through Craig Malcolm.

"In the first half I thought we were a mile off it,” Hunter said.

"We were second to everything. Every time we took a touch of the ball, our next touch was a tackle.

"The bottom line was it wasn’t good enough. They were sharper, faster all over the park, we didn’t create anything tangible.

"Second half it was an improvement. You can’t turn up for 45 minutes of a game against good teams.

"Even then we still struggled to create openings, but the boys kept at it.

"We did create a chance towards the end. The boys are saying that it wasn’t offside and should have been a goal.

"I didn’t think there was much in it second half. If anything we probably shaded it but you can’t play for 45 minutes.

"We played 45 minutes against Celtic, all right, a slightly different dynamic in who you’re playing and we started to tire.

"But playing teams like this you’ve got to turn up from the start. The boys have got to be matching, fighting, working and communicating a lot better.

"We know it’s a new team but at the end of the day we can’t keep reverting back to that: ‘Oh we need time to gel, we need this and the next thing’.

"And we need to be at it from Wednesday night. We need to start winning games.”

The game Hunter was referring to was the home league clash against The Spartans, being played after we went to press on Wednesday. Bo’ness also host Bonnyrigg Rose in the league this Saturday.