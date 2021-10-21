Edinburgh City v Bo'ness United Scottish Cup preview: BU chairman Iain Muirhead’s Old Firm dream

Bo'ness United chairman Iain Muirhead (Pic by Alan Murray)

BU chairman Iain Muirhead is dreaming of getting through the next two rounds and then landing a glamour tie against Rangers or Celtic.

“Max (Bo’ness manager Christie) is confident of getting through against Edinburgh,” Muirhead said.

"The whole coaching team went to see them play Kelty last Friday and Kelty beat them 3-2.

"It’s going to be a difficult tie. They’re a senior club and they’ve got a raft of good players but it’s football so you never know.

"We’ve got a good team as well and if we turn up and play we can probably beat a lot of teams that are at a higher level than us.

"We would be delighted with a draw at Edinburgh to take them back to Bo’ness.

"We would have a better opportunity at home.

"If we can get into round three the likes of Falkirk come in and that would be a good local derby tie.

"The holy grail would be getting into round four and getting Rangers, Celtic, Hearts or HIbs.”

Bo’ness – who will be backed by a large travelling support at Edinburgh – go into the game boosted by the fact they have been awarded a place in the third round of the South Challenge Cup without having to kick a ball.

Last Saturday’s scheduled home second round game against Kirkcaldy and Dysart was postponed as a Covid issue within the Kirkcaldy camp meant they were unable to field a team.

"I think Kirkcaldy had a couple of players with Covid,” Muirhead said. "There were two or three more away getting tests and they weren’t too sure of how those results were going to come back.

"And they had injuries as well seemingly, so they couldn’t field a team.

"We got an email on the Friday morning to tell us about that situation so it was a bit of a blow.

"But with the big game coming up this week, thankfully we never got any fresh injuries or anything like that.

"And at least we are into round three without a ball being kicked which is good.