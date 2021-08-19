Ex-Camelon Juniors boss Gordon Herd linked to Linlithgow Rose managerial vacancy

Gordon Herd left his role as Camelon Juniors boss in March (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Applications are being submitted for the Prestonfield role and Herd, a former Linlithgow player who was fired by Camelon in March after five years as gaffer, would be a popular choice with sections of the Rose support given the notable job he did at Carmuirs Park.

"Obviously I can understand why Linlithgow Rose supporters would like to see Gordon’s name coming forward given his association with the Rose as a player and the job he did at Camelon,” Linlithgow Rose chairman Jon Mahoney told the Journal and Gazette.

"He’s managed a team at our level, he’s played for the club. We’re going to have a look at that but I would expect there will be a decent amount of interest in the role. You just never know quite who’s going to come in through the mailbox.

"If Gordon wants to be in the running for the job he’ll need to go through the same process as others. We’ll wait and see.

"We’ve invited applications and we’re closing them on Friday night at 5 o’clock. We’ll have a look at what’s lying in the inbox at that point in time and then we’ll look towards the next step in the process.

"We’ll be looking for the right person who’s going to make sure that we get back to winning ways and move up through the pyramid.

"Ideally we want to get him in post sooner rather than later. We haven’t got a specific deadline.

"We are looking to make an appointment at the earliest juncture but we are not going to be rushed into making it and potentially picking the wrong one.

Mahoney also revealed how tough it was to cut ties with ousted Ferguson, Rose gaffer since October 2019.

“On every level – human and professional – it’s a disappointment,” Mahoney said.

"You can’t help but get close to your managers because how can they do the job and how could you help and support them if you don’t.

"Brown will have a long career in football in the coaching space ahead of him. This will not hold him back in any way, shape or form, he’s a top quality coach.

"His integrity and attention to detail are just first class.

"Brown and coaches Steve (Kerrigan) and Myles (Hogarth) are all really good guys. They all have a depth of football knowledge and on a personal level it’s very sad that it wasn’t quite working out in the sense that we weren’t where we thought we needed to be at this stage of the season.

"The significant factor was that we had a shared goal to win the league this season. We weren’t helped by what we would consider to be some very poor runs.

"We’ve not had the rub of the green really with the way that we’ve conceded some really late goals.”