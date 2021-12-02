Exclusive: Bo'ness United manager Max Christie backing rivals Linlithgow Rose to seal promotion and face his team in Lowland Leage next season

Max Christie has backed local rivals Linlithgow Rose in their bid to win the East of Scotland Premier Division this season (Pic by Scott Louden)

After winning nine league games in a row, third-placed Rose are putting pressure on East of Scotland Premier Division top two Penicuik Athletic and Tranent Juniors, whom they trail by eight and four points respectively.

"Herdy and John Millar (assistant manager) have done fantastically well with Linlithgow Rose, ” Christie said.

"We would love them in the Lowland League. What a league it would be with Linlithgow Rose in it.

"We are keen for Linlithgow to do well. I want to be the manager of Bo’ness and play against Linlithgow in a competitive league match.

"I’m sure all the players do as well, and supporters.

"That fierce rivalry, you can imagine if Auchinleck got up and Linlithgow got up, you are then attracting players that might previously have wanted to play senior, to play for teams like ours.

"I wouldn’t be disappointed if Linlithgow Rose won that league, got into the play-off and went up. That would be good for the whole area.

"They have got momentum and confidence. Penicuik and Tranent are also up there and I think it will be between the three of them.

"I know Tranent well obviously, and Penicuik. I watch a lot of football and I wouldn’t imagine they’re going to win every game every week.”

Since replacing Brown Ferguson as boss in August, Herd has moved on several players and brought in a raft of replacements, with a focus on adding younger signings.

"He had stalwarts there for many a year,” Christie said. “The biggest one obviously is Tommy Coyne’s moved on.

"But they seem to be younger, more aspirational players and he’s getting a real tune out of them just now, they’re going well.

The BUs – who had a day off last Saturday – return to Lowland League duties at Gala Fairydean Rovers this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Bo’ness are boosted by the arrival of ex-St Johnstone striker Michael McFarlane, 19, on a six-week loan from Edinburgh City.