Exclusive: Falkirk FC boss Paul Sheerin on just how important it was to get striker Callumn Morrison tied up on new two-year deal

Falkirk manager Paul Sheerin has the team on a fine run in the league (Pic by Michael Gillen)

The 22-year-old former Hearts forward has scored three times and had two assists in the Bairns’ unbeaten start to the League 1 season and they are only behind leaders Montrose on goal difference after four games.

"From our point of view, since we came into the club Callumn has arguably been one of our biggest threats in the forward areas,” Sheerin told the Falkirk Herald.

"He creates chances for others, he scores goals which is huge for the way we play in terms of people getting in behind defences.

"So he’s been a real threat and since myself and Danny (assistant manager Grainger) came in we recognise he’s one that obviously his contract was up at the end of the season. For the benefit of the club long term it was important that we managed to tie him up.

"So we’re really pleased we got that done.”

Falkirk have been impressing with an attacking brand of football this campaign, with last weekend’s fine 3-0 home win over Clyde setting them up perfectly for the visit of third placed Queen’s Park this Saturday.

“I think the boys have just been willing to work hard and show a real appetite to try and win football matches,” Sheerin said.

"They have won them in different ways which has been pleasing. We know there will be bumps on the road, there’s no getting away from that and a good team is judged on how they respond to the tough times.

"Arguably we’ve yet to feel that on the football pitch, other than probably Hamilton Accies as such. So we’ll enjoy this good spell at the moment because we know there will be some stage in the season where we get a wee kick in the teeth and it’s how we respond to that and I obviously hope that’s not tomorrow.

"At the start of the season Queen’s Park were placed as favourites and rightly so because Laurie (manager Laurie Ellis) has built a decent squad there and the momentum of going up last season will help them going forward as well.

"It’s understandable that they’ve been put in as favourites at this stage. We know how tough it will be.

"We have had a good working week and time will tell whether that’s been beneficial to us all or not.”

The Queen’s Park game has been christened ‘The Alex Totten Day’ by Falkirk in tribute to a club legend who has dedicated much of his life to Falkirk FC – as player, manager, commercial director and now as lifetime ambassador.

Alex will be missed by everyone at Falkirk FC as he enjoys his retirement to spend more time with his family and on the golf course.

Alex will be joined in hospitality by his family and will lead out both teams on Saturday. A special souvenir match programme will be available to purchase for this special occasion.

Sheerin added: "Growing up through the years Alex is a manager who has done well at different levels at different times and he’s kind of steeped in the wool at this football club, the amount of time he’s been here in different roles.

"It’s credit to him that we’re putting this day on for him and it is thoroughly well deserved as well.

"It’s not very often that the word ‘legend’ gets banded about clubs but I hear that all the time about Alex and rightly so.

"Hopefully on the pitch we can put on a decent show for him and cap off what is a huge day for him.”