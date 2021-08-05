Exclusive: Linlithgow Rose gaffer Brown Ferguson looks ahead to crucial clash at home to Penicuik this Saturday

Linlithgow Rose manager Brown Ferguson (Pic by Alan Murray)

Bomber has set a target of winning the league this season to earn a shot at promotion to the Lowland League but his fourth placed side currently trail leaders Tranent Juniors and Penicuik Athletic by six points ahead of Rose’s crucial home encounter with Penicuik this Saturday, KO 2.30pm.

"I think the points tally that we’ve got is probably an unfair reflection of the games,” Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette.

"But we have remained unbeaten so defensively we’re looking pretty sound.

"A few teams have made an excellent start to the season but when you’re only five games in it’s very, very early days.

"But at the same time we don’t want to allow too big a gap to develop. We want to close in on that gap and keep building on the performances.

"There’s no game this early in the season that is must win but certainly Penicuik this Saturday is a marker of a game.

"We don’t want to be losing the game and go nine points behind. Obviously if we win we close it to three.

"We recognise the importance and the significance of it but I think the biggest thing is we are playing against a team that probably has similar aspirations to ourselves.

"That is a key motivation.”

Linlithgow drew 0-0 at Sauchie Juniors on Saturday to keep their unbeaten start going.

Ferguson said: “We never got going on Saturday. We weren’t at our best.

"The team performances up until Saturday had been excellent. But as an attacking threat we lacked a spark, we lacked an edge to our play.

“But the positive to take from it is we came away with a clean sheet against really difficult opposition.

"I expect a reaction against Penicuik.”

Dean Shaw should be available for Linlithgow after issues with a hip injury and Covid self isolation.

Willis Hare is back in contention after injury, while Arnie Kasa is expected to be fine after recovering from a thigh strain.