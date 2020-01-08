Frantic end but Linlithgow Rose can’t pinch derby draw at Bo’ness United

Linlithgow Rose kicked off 2020 with a 2-1 defeat at local rivals Bo’ness United on Saturday, writes Susan Hill.

Bo’ness started well and took the lead following a free-kick sent in from out wide on the left touchline.

Stevenson swung the ball in and with several players on either side failing to get a touch, the ballfound its way straight into the net past a flat footed Wilson to put Bo’ness ahead.

Ruari MacLennan picked up the first booking of the match for leading with an elbow as he challenged Nimmo and then Scullion followed into the referee’s book as he put in a hard challenge just after the ball had crossed the line for a throw in.

Midway through the half, Grant’s shot trundled just past the post, while at the other end, Ronald took the Rose’s first corner of the match and Thom’s powerful header went just wide of the target.

With half an hour played, Coyne was booked for a lunging tackle, and a minute later, Bo’ness extended their lead.

A long free-kick was sent into the Rose box and Ritchie’s header from well out went across Wilson and into the far corner of the net with the Rose keeper looking slow to react.

Scullion came close to turning the ball into his own net as he tried to clear a dangerous cross, and a low shot from Ruari Maclennan was held well by BU keeper Murphy.

Campbell was booked for a foul on Strickland before half-time.

The Rose started the second half better, and a goalbound shot from Hare was deflected over the bar.

Strickland picked up a yellow card for dissent before a low long range shot from Allison was parried by Murphy, but no one could get on the end of the loose ball.

An effort from Stevenson from the home side came back off the bar and post, while at the other end Ronald’s shot was parried by Murphy and Strickland was beaten to the rebound.

On the hour mark, Hare was booked for a foul on Comrie, and was immediately replaced by Roddy MacLennan.

The substitute made an immediate impact, and his speculative effort within two minutes dipped just over the bar.

Nimmo was booked for a foul on Ronald just outside the box and Thom was also booked a few minutes later.

In the 76th minute, Allum replaced Strickland, and then Bo’ness replaced Nimmo with Keast.

In the 82nd minute, the Rose clawed a goal back when Ronald’s free-kick wasn’t dealt with and the ball bounced around before falling to Coyne who slammed the ball high into the net.

Ronald was then forced out of the match after sustaining a shoulder injury (left) after a nasty challenge by Morgan while the Rose player was grounded. He was replaced by Slaven.

Slaven had the ball in the net after a good move forward, but the referee disallowed the goal, instead awarding Bo’ness a free kick for an alleged foul at the byline.

The Rose pressed for an equaliser and added time was frantic, with a huge goalmouth scramble, clearances off the line and crucial saves. Roddy Maclennan shot just over with the last kick of the ball.