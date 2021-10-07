Gordon Herd exclusive: Linlithgow Rose boss reveals defender has left club and he hopes to bring in two new signings
As manager Gordon Herd continues his rebuilding job at Linlithgow Rose, defender Dan Nimmo has left the club to join East of Scotland Premier Division rivals Broxburn Athletic.
"A new manager comes in and brings a different style of play,” Herd told the Journal and Gazette. "We have kept three clean sheets in a row with the centre half pairing that we’ve got so Dan needs game time.
"We had an offer from Broxburn that we felt was right for both parties so he’s moved on.”
Herd also revealed that he hopes to make a couple of new signings, potentially arriving as early as next week.
"They’ll be big players for us,” Herd added. “We’ve had an eye on one of them since we came in through the door.
"We’re hopeful that we can get him tied up but we will know more by Sunday.”
After beating Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 3-0 at home in last Saturday’s league game, Herd said he was disappointed that Tuesday night’s fixture at Newtongrange Star was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
On this Saturday’s league game at Blackburn United, Herd said: “The players just need to have the same attitude they’ve had for the last five or six weeks and hopefully we can go and get a result.
"The boys have been magnificent. We just need to keep putting pressure on the two teams above us, Tranent and Penicuik."
Rose midfielder Thomas Halleran will miss the game as he is expected to be out for around five weeks after sustaining a hairline metatarsal fracture last Saturday.