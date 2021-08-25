Gutted Bo'ness United manager Max Christie says Bonnyrigg Rose winner was three yards offside

Max Christie watches Saturday's game against Bonnyrigg (Pic by Scott Louden)

With league leaders Rose already 1-0 up at Newtown Park thanks to Callum Connolly’s first half headed goal, this advantage was doubled on 78 minutes when Lewis Turner rifled in a 25-yarder but Christie felt the strike should have been chalked off for offside in the build-up.

Bo’ness pulled one back late on when Zander Miller netted a penalty awarded for a foul on Nicky Locke, but the game finished 2-1 for Bonnyrigg.

"It was a great second goal but the boy was at least three yards offside,” Christie said. "We seem to be on the wrong end of it just now.

"We more than matched them. We were just a bit disappointed at the end. On any given day I think we can beat all the teams.

"But we just seem to keep getting beat by the odd goal and the football gods are going against us a wee bit.

"We played really well on Saturday. I think it’s fair to say we had more of the possession but we’ve got to create a bit more.

"We lost some cheap goals. We have played East Kilbride, Spartans and Bonnyrigg and not picked up anything, prior to that it was Celtic.

"But we just need to stay together and keep playing. Hopefully the supporters can see what we’re trying to achieve.

"We’ve got good players and we’ve just been on the wrong end of it but I’ve no doubt that we’ll be battling top half of the league and looking for a high finish.”

Bo’ness, 13th in the table with seven points from nine games, continue their league campaign at Gretna 2008 this Saturday, KO 3pm, before a trip to Berwick Rangers next Tuesday, KO 7.45pm.

Christie said: “Gretna have had some surprise results and won games. Every game you need to be at your best and we’ll be training hard this week with a view to going and getting a result on Saturday. Then it’s Berwick.”

Bo’ness are looking for a new assistant manager after John Millar left to take up a similar role at Linlithgow Rose.