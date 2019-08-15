Hamilton Accies kid Sean Slaven relishing Linlithgow Rose test

Hamilton Accies development loanee striker Sean Slaven admits it’s a big step up playing for Linlithgow Rose but he’s enjoying the challenge.

The 18-year-old notched his first competitive goal for the club in the 2-1 win over Preston Athletic in the first preliminary round of the Scottish Cup last weekend.

On his goal last week, he told the Journal and Gazette: “I was buzzing to score as it had been a tough game and the chances weren’t going in. I think we could have been 10 up at half-time but the longer it stayed goalless the more nervy it got. I’ve just picked the ball out from 20 yards and put it in the bottom corner, it was a great feeling when the ball hit the net.”

Slaven has been used to playing development football and even played in Europe in the UEFA youth league with Hamilton last season but he says East of Scotland football is much tougher.

He said: “I’m enjoying my team here, it’s better playing against men as you do not get as much time on the ball. It’s a big step up from development football.

“I’m training with the development team throughout the week as well as training and games with the Rose, so it’s tough and tiring but I’m enjoying it.”

Slaven and Accies team-mate Daryl Meikle are on loan until the end of the year and the youngster hopes he can continue to make an impact at Prestonfield.

He said: “It’s great having Daryl here as well, it makes you feel more comfortable but all the guys have been very welcoming, it’s great playing with likes of Tommy [Coyne] who are a great help and talk you through the game.

“In terms of this season I just want to play as much as I can and help the team.”