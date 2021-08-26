Herd immunity: Linlithgow Rose chairman Jon Mahoney reveals new arrival Gordon Herd was only man interviewed for manager's job

Jon Mahoney (1st left) is delighted with appointment of Gordon Herd (Pic by Scott Louden)

“We received 10 or 12 applications from a wide range of backgrounds,” Mahoney told the Journal and Gazette. "We identified Gordon as our preferred candidate, he was with us for over 10 years as a player, he knows what’s expected, what Linlithgow is about and that’s a good starting point.

"Once we had determined and understood Gordon’s ambitions, we didn’t need to take the interviews any further.

"He also knows the East of Scotland set-up. He comes on the back of having four or five years at Camelon doing very well.

"That ticked a lot of boxes in terms of understanding the club, understanding the level that we play at and he’s proved he’s got an eye for a player.

"At Camelon he transformed their squad and made them really competitive, won a couple of trophies with them.

"We felt he was a really good fit.”

Linlithgow go into Herd’s first game in charge – a home Scottish Cup preliminary round clash against Banks O’Dee this Saturday – on the back of an emphatic 5-1 home league win over Dunbar United last weekend.

Doubles from Alan Docherty and Tommy Coyne along with a Gary Thom free-kick saw the Rose bounce back to top form with this convincing victory.