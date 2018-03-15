Hill of Beath test is only match that matters for Linlithgow boss

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley says Saturday’s match with Hill of Beath is his side’s “most important match of the season”.

It’s not that the clash with the Fife side is more critical than any other fixture for his title-chasing players.

Bradley knows that, as they play catch up because of their fixture backlog, his players will have to put together a decent run of results to ensure they are in the mix when the title is decided.

But, as with most managers, Bradley is focussed on one game at a time - and that means Saturday’s trip to Hill of Beath.

He said: “We need to put a run together to claw back the deficit with the games in hand and the points we are behind, so a run’s crucial for the league.

“We got fixtures the other day and we’ve got four league games in a row up until April 7 which is brilliant and hopefully we can pick up as many points in those four games as we can and get a run going that can see us through to the end of the season and give us a chance.

“It’s always better to have the points on the board, but at least still got a chance, it’s still in our own hands to a certain degree and that’s all you can ask for.

“We just need to be concentrating on the next game, not what happens with anybody else or what’s coming up in the next four weeks.

“The next game for us is Hill of Beath and that’s the most important game of our season now.”

It's the third clash between the sides this season with Rose having beaten the Fife side twice at Prestonfield, 3-0 in the league and 2-0 in the East of Scotland Cup.

Bradley said: "We've won both games but they've been hard games as well.

"They're quite physically strong and get in about us so we'll need to be prepared for that.

"I actually like going over there. The park's usually good and hopefully the weather's given it a break this week."