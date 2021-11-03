'I'm lucky to have such backing' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie thanks supporters club for helping fund transfer deal for new defender

Bo'ness United gaffer Max Christie is delighted with new signing

"We’ve bought Murray with the help of our supporters club, the United Club, without whose help we couldn’t have done it,” Christie said.

"It just shows you how good they are as they have helped with the transfer fee.

"It’s incredible. I’m lucky to be the manager of a club with supporters giving you that backing.

"Murray is athletic, he’s six foot two stroke three. He’s good in both boxes, he’s no stranger to the ball, he’s calm and he’s got a wee bit of an edge to him.

"Hunts (Stuart Hunter) can’t go on forever. We’ve got Jamie McCormack suspended so we just felt that Murray is a player whose become available who’s played at a good level.”

Bo’ness, who didn’t play a competitive game last weekend, are 13th in the Lowland League with 20 points from 15 games ahead of this Saturday’s home league game against Rangers B.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Christie said. “It’s a great fixture for us playing a Rangers 11 at home.

"It shows the level we’re at now. These are the games that you look forward to.

"The last time we played them it was 0-0 with 10 minutes to go and then they scored two late on.

"It was the same when we played Celtic as well so we are not far away.